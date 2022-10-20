Tenet Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.22, revenue of $4.8B in-line
Oct. 20, 2022 4:13 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare press release (NYSE:THC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $4.8B (-1.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- Third Quarter 2022 USPI Adjusted EBITDA grew 16.4% over third quarter 2021
- Same-facility system-wide ambulatory surgical cases were flat compared to third quarter 2021; Same-hospital adjusted admissions decreased 0.7% versus third quarter 2021
- Board of Directors has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program
- FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook range revised to $3.375 billion to $3.475 billion, a ~1% change to the mid-point of the previous Outlook range.
- Shares -6.11%.
