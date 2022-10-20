MEDIROM Healthcare says customers and sales per customer rose in September
Oct. 20, 2022 4:17 PM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM), a health services provider in Japan, on Thursday said its number of relaxation salons decreased to 312 in Sept., down from 316 a year ago.
- Apart from the relaxation salons business, which includes leading bran Re.Ra.Ku, MRM also offers products such as a training app called Lav and a smart tracker device called MOTHER Bracelet.
- MEDIROM (MRM) said total customers served by the company increased to ~71.8K in Sept. from about 65.1K a year ago.
- MRM's sales per customer was JPY 6,505 in Sept., compared to JPY 6,428 a year ago.
- U.S.-listed shares of MRM earlier closed -0.3% at $5.99.
