FleetCor Technologies to acquire European workforce lodging provider Roomex
Oct. 20, 2022 4:22 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) said Thursday it will acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider that serves the U.K. and German markets.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- The acquisition expands FleetCor's (FLT) U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion.
- Roomex, based in Dublin, Ireland, has 600 workforce business customers who have stayed in ~50K hotels.
- "Roomex provides us a base of operations, expertise and a hotel network from which we can build out the lodging business across Europe while leveraging the significant client base we already have there," said FleetCor (FLT) CEO Ron Clarke.
- The deal is expected to close in Nov.
