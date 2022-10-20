FleetCor Technologies to acquire European workforce lodging provider Roomex

Oct. 20, 2022 4:22 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) said Thursday it will acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider that serves the U.K. and German markets.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition expands FleetCor's (FLT) U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion.
  • Roomex, based in Dublin, Ireland, has 600 workforce business customers who have stayed in ~50K hotels.
  • "Roomex provides us a base of operations, expertise and a hotel network from which we can build out the lodging business across Europe while leveraging the significant client base we already have there," said FleetCor (FLT) CEO Ron Clarke.
  • The deal is expected to close in Nov.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.