AT&T (NYSE:T) shares gained 7.7% on Thursday after the telecom giant posted third-quarter results that topped expectations, leading to praise from Wall Street analysts.

For the period ending September 30, AT&T (T) said it earned an adjusted 68 cents per share on $30B in revenue, topping estimates of 61 cents per share and $29.86B in sales. The company added 964,000 total subscribers, including postpaid phone subscribers during the period, bringing its total to 2.2M through the end of the third-quarter.

Wireless service revenue grew 5.6% year-over-year, the highest in over a decade.

AT&T (T) said its addition of 338,000 Fiber subscribers was its second-best quarter for subscriber growth in its history.

Breaking it down further, AT&T (T) said mobility revenue for the period was up 6% year-over-year to $20.3B, including equipment revenue of $4.9B, thanks to "increased sales and mix of higher-priced smartphones."

Wireline revenues fell 4.5% year-over-year to $5.7B, as demand for legacy voice and data services continued to fall and the company simplified its product portfolio. Also included in the results was $100M in revenue from intellectual property sales.

For the full-year, AT&T (T) now expects adjusted earnings to be $2.50 or more, up from a previous guidance of $2.42-$2.46 per share, but below the $2.55 per share consensus.

The John Stankey-led AT&T (T) also said it was on track to achieve more than $4B of its $6B cost-savings run-rate target by the end of the year and said cash flow from operating activities was $10.1B, leading it to be confident in its ability to generate free cash flow of $14B for the full-year.

AT&T (T) maintained its cash flow guidance for the rest of the year.

J.P. Morgan analyst Christian Crosby praised the results, but added that there is some "wood to chop" as it relates to free cash flow. Crosby has a neutral rating on AT&T (T) shares.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel, who also has a neutral rating on AT&T (T), noted that revenue and EBITDA were both "well above expectations," adding that those components are "an important part of the AT&T cash flow story."

On Wednesday, it was reported that AT&T (T) was in early talks to establish a joint venture with an infrastructure partner that would invest billions in expanding its fiber-optic network, with the venture valued between $10B and $15B.

Seeking Alpha's Jason Aycock contributed to this story.