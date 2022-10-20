According to a notice filed after Thursday’s market close, the New York Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Revlon (NYSE:REV) common stock.

The NYSE had previously announced on June 16, shortly after the cosmetics retailer stated its intention to file for bankruptcy. Since that point, the decision to delist the stock was under review. On Thursday, the decision to delist was upheld and the exchange indicated it will file a delisting application with the SEC.

Revlon (REV) trading was halted at 2:44PM ET by the NYSE prior to the after hours delisting.

