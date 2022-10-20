Social-media names slip on Snap's latest stumble

  • Social-media stock stalwarts are slipping in the wake of Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) most disappointing revenue growth rate ever.
  • Snap posted 6% sales growth as it wrestled with the well-documented ad-industry recession, its worst quarterly growth number and short of 6.4% expectations. The stock is now down 22.7% after hours.
  • At least in 2022, when Snap sneezes, social media (similarly dependent on the overall ad ecosystem) catches a cold. Alphabet is down postmarket Thursday: (NASDAQ:GOOG) -2.5%, (GOOGL) -2.6%. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is taking it worse, down 5%.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), meanwhile - which has been enjoying some stock gains as Elon Musk's $54.20/share deal looks closer to reality than ever - is down just 0.04% so far.
  • Pinterest (PINS) often sees higher moves (in either direction) than its ad-exposed peers, and its stock is down 8% after hours.

