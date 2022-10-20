Bank OZK GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.09, revenue of $323.78M beats by $18.69M

Oct. 20, 2022 4:28 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bank OZK press release (NASDAQ:OZK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $323.78M (+18.2% Y/Y) beats by $18.69M.
  • The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2022 were 1.97%, 11.85% and 14.02%, respectively.
  • Deposits were $20.40 billion at September 30, 2022, a 1.5% increase from $20.10 billion at September 30, 2021.
  • During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 1.23 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $38.96, for a total of $47.7 million.
  • Shares -3.05%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.