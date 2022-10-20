Bank OZK GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.09, revenue of $323.78M beats by $18.69M
- Bank OZK press release (NASDAQ:OZK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $323.78M (+18.2% Y/Y) beats by $18.69M.
- The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2022 were 1.97%, 11.85% and 14.02%, respectively.
- Deposits were $20.40 billion at September 30, 2022, a 1.5% increase from $20.10 billion at September 30, 2021.
- During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 1.23 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $38.96, for a total of $47.7 million.
