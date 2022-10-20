Whirlpool spins lower after cutting guidance due to soft demand expectations

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) fell in after-hours trading on Thursday after cutting full-year guidance.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based firm said in anticipation of a temporary soft demand environment that it reduced production volume by 35% during the quarter, which led to sales dropping 12.8% and ongoing EBIT falling 56.4% to $265M. Free cash flow went negative during the quarter (-$24M vs. $988M last year).

Sales in the North America region fell 7.7% to $2.84B, while the Europe, Middle East and Africa region saw a sales drop of 28.1% to $903M.

The results for the bottom line may have been worse, but Whirlpool (WHR) said it took strong actions addressing current macro environment with go-to-market actions delivering 550 basis points of price/mix with previously announced cost-based pricing actions fully in place across the globe.

"While our Q3 results were impacted by ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued elevated levels of inflation that resulted in slowing demand, we remain on track to deliver the second-best year in our 111-year history in 2022," stated CEO Marc Bitzer.

Looking ahead, Whirlpool (WHR) now expects full-year revenue of about $20.1B vs. $20.7B prior and the consensus mark of $20.6B. The EPS view was dropped to ~$5.00 from a prior view for $9.50 to $11.50 on a GAAP basis and to ~$19.00 from $22.00 to $24.00 to on an ongoing basis vs. $21.76 consensus.

Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) fell 2.95% in after-hours trading after shedding 4.68% on Thursday ahead of the report and peeling of more than 40% on a year-to-date basis.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Whirlpool and consensus rating on Wall Street have both been stuck on Hold all year.