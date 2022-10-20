Boston Beer Non-GAAP EPS of $3.82 beats by $0.65, revenue of $596.45M beats by $30.03M, narrows FY22 guidance
Oct. 20, 2022
- Boston Beer press release (NYSE:SAM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.82 beats by $0.65.
- Revenue of $596.45M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $30.03M.
- Shares -3.6%.
- Depletions decreased 6% and shipments increased 1.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021
- Shipment volume for the third quarter was approximately 2.3 million barrels, a 1.4% increase from the prior year, reflecting increases in the Company's Twisted Tea, Hard Mountain Dew and Samuel Adams brands partially offset by decreases in its Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head brands.
- FY22 Outlook:
- Depletion decreases: -4% to -7% from prior guidance of -2% to -8%.
- Shipment decreases: -4% to -7% from prior guidance of -2% to -8%.
- Gross Margin: 42% to 43.5% from prior guidance of 43% to 45%.
- Non-GAAP EPS: $7.00 to $10.00 from prior guidance of $6.00 to $11.00.
