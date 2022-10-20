SVB Financial GAAP EPS of $7.21 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.56B misses by $80M
- SVB Financial press release (NASDAQ:SIVB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $7.21 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.56B (+2.6% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 57.3 percent, compared to 55.5 percent, due to the increase in noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.
- Period-end total client funds decreased $25.5 billion (or 6.7 percent) to $353.7 billion, which includes a decrease in period-end on-balance sheet deposits of $11.1 billion (or 5.9 percent).
- Period-end SVB Private Assets Under Management (“AUM”) of $15.9 billion, a decrease of $652 million.
- Shares -9.08%.
