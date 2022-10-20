Axis Capital provides Q3 loss estimate for weather-related events

Oct. 20, 2022 4:32 PM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) said Thursday it expects to report a small operating income for Q3, hurt by $212M pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and weather-related events, including $160M for Hurricane Ian.
  • The firm's insurance segment's results include $100M for Hurricane Ian and $13M for other weather-related events.
  • Its reinsurance segment's results include $60M for Hurricane Ian, $23M for June European Convective Storms, and $16M for other weather-related events.
  • The actual net loss may differ materially from the above estimates.
  • Axis (AXS) will issue its Q3 results on Oct. 27.
  • The company's stock, which ended 4.1% lower on Thursday, slipped 3.7% after hours.

