Immunic sinks ~74% after hours as phase 1b psoriasis trial fails to separate from placebo

Oct. 20, 2022 4:37 PM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Psoriasis. Text on a red background. Piece of paper in a man"s hand

tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) on Thursday said a phase 1b trial of its psoriasis treatment IMU-935 failed to separate from placebo, as measured by a reduction in the severity of the psoriatic lesions in the patients.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma plunged 73.7% to $2.49 after hours.
  • A pre-planned interim analysis of the early-stage trial found a greater decrease than expected in the so-called Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) in the placebo arm.
  • The PASI is a widely used instrument in psoriasis trials that evaluates and grades the severity of psoriatic lesions and the patient's response to treatment.
  • The trial enrolled a total of 41 patients who were randomized to get 150 mg once-daily and 150 mg twice-daily doses of IMU-935, along with placebo.
  • "At this point, the company only has access to very limited information. The interim analysis only revealed mean values at group-level up to the end of the four-week treatment period. Immunic does not yet have access to unblinded individual patient data," the company said in a statement.
  • IMUX expects to continue IMU-935 development in psoriasis.

