Why did Allstate stock sink today? Big charge to result in Q3 loss

Oct. 20, 2022 4:45 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett

  • Allstate (ALL) stock plunged 12% in Thursday trading after the car and home insurer said it expects to post a Q3 adjusted net loss of $400M-$450M.
  • The main reason for the red ink is an $875M charge it took when re-estimating its prior-year reserve, excluding catastrophes. In addition, catastrophe losses for the quarter were estimated at $763M, pretax.
  • Allstate said the reserve adjustment for personal auto insurance totaled $643M, primarily from bodily injuries coverages. Rising medical costs, increased accident severity, more complex medical treatment, and greater attorney representation led to the higher prior-year reserve estimates.
  • And while the company has been raising its premiums that customers pay, they haven't kept up with the higher costs.
  • In August, Allstate estimated July catastrophe losses at $223M and continued to raise its rates

