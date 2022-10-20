Why did Allstate stock sink today? Big charge to result in Q3 loss
Oct. 20, 2022 4:45 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Allstate (ALL) stock plunged 12% in Thursday trading after the car and home insurer said it expects to post a Q3 adjusted net loss of $400M-$450M.
- The main reason for the red ink is an $875M charge it took when re-estimating its prior-year reserve, excluding catastrophes. In addition, catastrophe losses for the quarter were estimated at $763M, pretax.
- Allstate said the reserve adjustment for personal auto insurance totaled $643M, primarily from bodily injuries coverages. Rising medical costs, increased accident severity, more complex medical treatment, and greater attorney representation led to the higher prior-year reserve estimates.
- And while the company has been raising its premiums that customers pay, they haven't kept up with the higher costs.
- In August, Allstate estimated July catastrophe losses at $223M and continued to raise its rates
