China Green Agriculture receives non-compliance letter from NYSE

Oct. 20, 2022 4:48 PM ETChina Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) said it had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was not in compliance with the listing requirements as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
  • The extension period expired on October 13.
  • The Company said it is unable to meet the filing deadline due to the impacts related to COVID-19.
  • The Company is currently working closely with its principal accounting firm to complete the filing of its 2022 Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable.
  • Under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months from the filing due date to file its 2022 Form 10-K with the SEC.

