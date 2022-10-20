China Green Agriculture receives non-compliance letter from NYSE
Oct. 20, 2022 4:48 PM ETChina Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) said it had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was not in compliance with the listing requirements as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
- The extension period expired on October 13.
- The Company said it is unable to meet the filing deadline due to the impacts related to COVID-19.
- The Company is currently working closely with its principal accounting firm to complete the filing of its 2022 Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable.
- Under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months from the filing due date to file its 2022 Form 10-K with the SEC.
