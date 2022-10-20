Newpark Resources to sell U.S. minerals grinding business in $66M deal

Oct. 20, 2022 4:32 PM ETNewpark Resources, Inc. (NR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) said Thursday it agreed to sell its Excalibar mineral grinding business to mineral-based additive solutions company Cimbar Resources.

Under the deal terms, Newpark (NR) expects to generate $66M through a combination of net cash proceeds and net collections of certain retained assets and liabilities.

Newpark (NR) and Cimbar also will enter into a long-term barite supply agreement for Newpark's U.S. drilling fluids business, with an initial term of four years.

"The sale of Excalibar is consistent with our stated strategy of transforming our Fluids Systems business into a more focused and capital-light business," Newpark (NR) President and CEO Matthew Lanigan said.

Newpark Resources (NR) continues to be mired in legacy structural concerns, and "investors' patience is wearing thin," Fluidsdoc writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

