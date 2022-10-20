P3 Health Partners GAAP EPS of -$3.73, revenue of $269.45M

Oct. 20, 2022 4:56 PM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • P3 Health Partners press release (NASDAQ:PIII): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$3.73.
  • Revenue of $269.45M (+86.4% Y/Y).
  • At-risk Medicare Advantage members at June 30, 2022 grew to approximately 102,000, a 52% increase compared to 67,000 at the end of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $28.6 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $24.0 million in the second quarter of the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss PMPM improved to $94 from a loss of $119 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Comments

