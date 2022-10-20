P3 Health Partners GAAP EPS of -$3.73, revenue of $269.45M
- P3 Health Partners press release (NASDAQ:PIII): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$3.73.
- Revenue of $269.45M (+86.4% Y/Y).
- At-risk Medicare Advantage members at June 30, 2022 grew to approximately 102,000, a 52% increase compared to 67,000 at the end of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $28.6 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $24.0 million in the second quarter of the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA loss PMPM improved to $94 from a loss of $119 in the second quarter of the prior year.
