NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) +2% post-market after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards approved the methodology for determining the appropriate size of the Emergency Planning Zone as acceptable for use by the company's small modular reactor power plants.

NuScale (SMR) said the methodology will determine an Emergency Planning Zone that provides the same level of protection to the public as the 10-mile radius EPZs used for existing U.S. nuclear power plants, and is approved only for the NuScale small modular reactor power plants.

"The significance of a NuScale plant with an EPZ limited to the site boundary is the NuScale plant can better accommodate siting of process heat off-takers, businesses, and housing in close proximity, and significantly reduces ownership costs to facilitate a plant's emergency plan," the company said.

NuScale's (SMR) modular system is "a very interesting approach to decentralized energy production," but the commercialization timeline is "too far away to be attractive as an investment," Manuel Paul Dipold writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.