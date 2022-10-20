Lockheed Martin to deliver 3 Orion spacecraft for NASA's Artemis moon missions

Oct. 20, 2022 5:05 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

NASA Launches Artemis I On Moon Orbit Mission

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) said Thursday it is under contract to deliver three Orion spacecraft to NASA for its Artemis VI-VIII moon exploration missions.
  • The firm is the prime contractor for the Orion program and completed two Orion vehicles, one of which is Artemis I - currently weeks away from its launch to the moon.
  • Lockheed (LMT) is actively building vehicles for the Artemis II-V missions.
  • The latest order marks the second three missions under NASA's Orion Production and Operations Contract, an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for up to 12 vehicles.

