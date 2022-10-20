Enterprise Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.98, revenue of $44.30M
- Enterprise Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:EBTC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.98.
- Revenue of $44.30M (+13.7% Y/Y).
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $1.0 million, compared to $28 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Average PPP loans outstanding decreased $216.5 million, or 97%, due to the continued forgiveness of PPP loans by the SBA during the period.
Average core loans (non-GAAP) increased $410.2 million, or 15%, and the yield increased 25 basis points. Core loan yields have benefited primarily from increases in the prime lending rate of 300 basis points between March and September of 2022.
