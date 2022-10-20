Tenet plunges 15% as Q4 revenue, EBITDA estimates miss consensus projections
Oct. 20, 2022 5:21 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is down 15% in after-hours trading after reporting in its Q3 2022 earnings release that its Q4 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates are below Street consensus expectations.
- The hospital and health care facilities operator expects Q4 net operating revenues of $4.82B to $5.02B. Consensus is $5.06B.
- Tenet (THC) also expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $803M to $903M. Consensus is $940.6M.
- In Q3, Tenet (THC) beat on the bottom line, and came in-line on the top.
- Revenue in the quarter dropped ~2% compared to the prior-year period to $4.8B.
- Net income dropped ~54% year over year to $268M ($1.16 diluted EPS Q3 2022 vs. $4.13 diluted EPS Q3 2021).
- Tenet ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$1.2B, a ~49% decrease from Q3 2021.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Tenet Healthcare (THC) as a hold with high marks for profitability and valuation.
