Oct. 20, 2022

  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is down 15% in after-hours trading after reporting in its Q3 2022 earnings release that its Q4 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates are below Street consensus expectations.
  • The hospital and health care facilities operator expects Q4 net operating revenues of $4.82B to $5.02B. Consensus is $5.06B.
  • Tenet (THC) also expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $803M to $903M. Consensus is $940.6M.
  • In Q3, Tenet (THC) beat on the bottom line, and came in-line on the top.
  • Revenue in the quarter dropped ~2% compared to the prior-year period to $4.8B.
  • Net income dropped ~54% year over year to $268M ($1.16 diluted EPS Q3 2022 vs. $4.13 diluted EPS Q3 2021).
  • Tenet ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$1.2B, a ~49% decrease from Q3 2021.
