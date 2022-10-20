SRAX gets Nasdaq delisting notice, plans to appeal decision
Oct. 20, 2022 5:19 PM ETSRAX, Inc. (SRAX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) said Thursday it received a Nasdaq notice indicating that its shares will be delisted unless the firm timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
- Nasdaq's decision is based on SRAX's (SRAX) non-compliance with the filing requirement for continued listing.
- The company filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 with the SEC on Oct. 12.
- But it has not yet filed the quarterly reports for the quarters ended Mar. 31 and Jun. 30.
- SRAX (SRAX) plans to timely request a hearing before the panel and stay any further suspension or delisting action by the exchange.
