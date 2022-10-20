Microsoft said in talks to increase investment in OpenAI - reports
Oct. 20, 2022
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is said to be in advanced discussions for a new funding round for OpenAI.
- No agreement has been reach and the funding amount could change, according to a WSJ report. The parties have held talks in recent weeks.
- Earlier on Thursday The Information reported the talks with Microsoft (MSFT) on fundraising and said that an undisclosed sale of OpenAI stock by existing holders last year valued the company at nearly $20 billion. Investors who purchased the OpenAI stock included Sequoia, Tiger Global Management and Andreesen Horowitz.
- Microsoft (ADBE) disclosed in July 2019 that it invested $1 billion in OpenAI.
- The latest news comes after Adobe (ADBE) last month said that it would acquire collaborative design platform developer Figma for $20B.
