Capital Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.04, revenue of $43.79M beats by $1.24M
Oct. 20, 2022 5:21 PM ETCapital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Capital Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:CBNK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $43.79M (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.24M.
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 2.15% and 20.32%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.13% and 23.87%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.36% and an allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio of 1.58%. Tangible book value per common share grew 11.2 percent to $15.24 at September 30, 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021.
