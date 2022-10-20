XP Q3 net inflows slide in Q3, client assets rise

Oct. 20, 2022 5:22 PM ETXP Inc. (XP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), a Brazil-based fintech platform, said Thursday its total net inflows in Q3 of R$35B (US$6.7B) fell 19% from the previous quarter and 7% from a year ago. XP shares dipped 2.0% in after-hours trading.
  • Client assets, formerly labeled as assets under custody, were R$925B, up 9% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y.
  • Retail daily average trades were 2.3M, up 3% Q/Q and down 11% Y/Y.
  • Total transaction payment volume of R$6.6B rose 21% from Q2 and 103% from a year ago.
  • Its credit portfolio reached R$16.3B at Sept. 2022, up 26% Q/Q. Average maturity of XP's (XP) credit book was 3.2 years, with a 90-day non-performing loan ratio of 0.0%.
  • In August, XP's (XP) profitability was hurt by investments in certain, new early stage initiatives.

