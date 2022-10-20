Wayne Savings GAAP EPS of $2.89, revenue of $6.86M
- Wayne Savings press release (OTC:WAYN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.89.
- Revenue of $6.86M (+21.2% Y/Y).
- Net loan balances increased to $554.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $433.2 million at September 30, 2021, or 28.1% growth, comprised mainly of $77.1 million of commercial loans secured by real estate and $41.8 million of one to four residential mortgage loans.
- Wayne Savings deposits increased $62.6 million, or 11.8%, to $592.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $530.1 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to the growth in “Platinum” checking accounts of $17.7 million, increased brokered certificate of deposits of $20.0 million and $8.1 million in basic business accounts
