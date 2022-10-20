Alpine Income Property stock climbs after FFO guidance boost, Q3 earnings beat

Oct. 20, 2022 5:31 PM ETAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) shares advanced 5.1% in Thursday after-hours trading after the REIT's stronger than expected Q3 earnings prompted a boost in its full-year outlook.

For 2022, the company sees adjusted funds from operations of $1.74-1.76 per share compared with $1.58-1.63 per share in the prior view.

Acquisitions are targeted to be $170M-190M this year, down from $215M-235M in the previous guidance. Dispositions are expected to be $150M-170M compared with $125M-175M in the prior target.

Looking at its third-quarter results, Q3 FFO of $0.40 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.38 and gained from $0.37 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $11.53M also exceeded the consensus of $10.52M, rising from $8.17M at Sept. 30, 2021.

“With our newly expanded and extended $250 million revolving credit facility, we have no debt maturing until 2026, minimal floating interest rate exposure, and ample liquidity as we look to be opportunistic in a quickly evolving transaction market," said President and CEO John P. Albright.

Operating expenses were $9.14M in Q3, up from $6.59M in Q3 of last year.

Conference call on October 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Alpine Income property Trust FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02, revenue of $11.53M beats by $1.01M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.