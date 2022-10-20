Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) shares advanced 5.1% in Thursday after-hours trading after the REIT's stronger than expected Q3 earnings prompted a boost in its full-year outlook.

For 2022, the company sees adjusted funds from operations of $1.74-1.76 per share compared with $1.58-1.63 per share in the prior view.

Acquisitions are targeted to be $170M-190M this year, down from $215M-235M in the previous guidance. Dispositions are expected to be $150M-170M compared with $125M-175M in the prior target.

Looking at its third-quarter results, Q3 FFO of $0.40 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.38 and gained from $0.37 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $11.53M also exceeded the consensus of $10.52M, rising from $8.17M at Sept. 30, 2021.

“With our newly expanded and extended $250 million revolving credit facility, we have no debt maturing until 2026, minimal floating interest rate exposure, and ample liquidity as we look to be opportunistic in a quickly evolving transaction market," said President and CEO John P. Albright.

Operating expenses were $9.14M in Q3, up from $6.59M in Q3 of last year.

Conference call on October 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Alpine Income property Trust FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02, revenue of $11.53M beats by $1.01M.