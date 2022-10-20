General Motors to launch electric pickup truck Sierra EV in early 2024

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) on Thursday introduced its latest electric pickup truck, the Sierra EV, and said it plans to launch the first version called Denali Edition 1 in early 2024 at a price of $107K.
  • The automaker said that lower-priced versions of the Sierra EV at $50K would also be available and would be announced closer to the start of their production.
  • The Sierra EV will give customers another alternative to GM's Hummer EV pickup and SUV.
  • The Denali Edition 1 will be powered by GM's Ultium battery pack and the company estimated a driving range of 400 miles on a full charge.
  • Customers will be able to book reservations for the Denali Edition 1 starting today, GM said in a statement.
  • General Motors (GM) stock earlier closed -0.6% at $33.44.

