General Motors to launch electric pickup truck Sierra EV in early 2024
Oct. 20, 2022 5:45 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) on Thursday introduced its latest electric pickup truck, the Sierra EV, and said it plans to launch the first version called Denali Edition 1 in early 2024 at a price of $107K.
- The automaker said that lower-priced versions of the Sierra EV at $50K would also be available and would be announced closer to the start of their production.
- The Sierra EV will give customers another alternative to GM's Hummer EV pickup and SUV.
- The Denali Edition 1 will be powered by GM's Ultium battery pack and the company estimated a driving range of 400 miles on a full charge.
- Customers will be able to book reservations for the Denali Edition 1 starting today, GM said in a statement.
- General Motors (GM) stock earlier closed -0.6% at $33.44.
