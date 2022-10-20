Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was the biggest recipient of contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2021, according to a report released Thursday. The company, whose products include the F-35 fighter jet and Himars missile system, received $39.2 billion in contracts last year.

Drugmakers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were newcomers to the list last year because of spending related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and were considered anomalous.

Defense spending in 2021 fell 5.6% from a year earlier, or by $34.9 billion, driven by a 9.2% drop in contract obligations. Personnel spending rose 3.5%, according to the Pentagon.

Total defense spending was $559 billion, including $398.7 billion, or 71%, on contracts for products and services and $160.3 billion, or 29%, on personnel.

Rank Company Defense Spending (billions) 1 Lockheed Martin (LMT) $39.2 2 Boeing ( NYSE: BA $23.6 3 Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE: RTX $21.4 4 General Dynamics ( NYSE: GD $16.9 5 Northrop Grumman ( NYSE: NOC $15.0 6 Pfizer (PFE) $13.3 7 L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE: LHX $7.5 8 Humana ( NYSE: HUM $7.1 9 Huntington Ingalls ( NYSE: HII $7.0 10 Moderna (MRNA) $6.9

