Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was the biggest recipient of contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2021, according to a report released Thursday. The company, whose products include the F-35 fighter jet and Himars missile system, received $39.2 billion in contracts last year.

Drugmakers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were newcomers to the list last year because of spending related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and were considered anomalous.

Defense spending in 2021 fell 5.6% from a year earlier, or by $34.9 billion, driven by a 9.2% drop in contract obligations. Personnel spending rose 3.5%, according to the Pentagon.

Total defense spending was $559 billion, including $398.7 billion, or 71%, on contracts for products and services and $160.3 billion, or 29%, on personnel.

Rank Company Defense Spending (billions)
1 Lockheed Martin (LMT) $39.2
2 Boeing (NYSE:BA) $23.6
3 Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) $21.4
4 General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) $16.9
5 Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) $15.0
6 Pfizer (PFE) $13.3
7 L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) $7.5
8 Humana (NYSE:HUM) $7.1
9 Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) $7.0
10 Moderna (MRNA) $6.9

Rank State Defense Spending (billions)
1 Virginia $62.7
2 California $57.4
3 Texas $47.3
4 New York $30.9
5 Florida $30.1
6 Maryland $26.3
7 Massachusetts $21.3
8 Connecticut $19.3
9 Washington $19.1
10 Pennsylvania $16.5

