Lockheed Martin tops list of Pentagon contract recipients at $39.2B
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was the biggest recipient of contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2021, according to a report released Thursday. The company, whose products include the F-35 fighter jet and Himars missile system, received $39.2 billion in contracts last year.
Drugmakers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were newcomers to the list last year because of spending related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and were considered anomalous.
Defense spending in 2021 fell 5.6% from a year earlier, or by $34.9 billion, driven by a 9.2% drop in contract obligations. Personnel spending rose 3.5%, according to the Pentagon.
Total defense spending was $559 billion, including $398.7 billion, or 71%, on contracts for products and services and $160.3 billion, or 29%, on personnel.
|Rank
|Company
|Defense Spending (billions)
|1
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|$39.2
|2
|Boeing (NYSE:BA)
|$23.6
|3
|Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)
|$21.4
|4
|General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)
|$16.9
|5
|Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)
|$15.0
|6
|Pfizer (PFE)
|$13.3
|7
|L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)
|$7.5
|8
|Humana (NYSE:HUM)
|$7.1
|9
|Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII)
|$7.0
|10
|Moderna (MRNA)
|$6.9
_
|Rank
|State
|Defense Spending (billions)
|1
|Virginia
|$62.7
|2
|California
|$57.4
|3
|Texas
|$47.3
|4
|New York
|$30.9
|5
|Florida
|$30.1
|6
|Maryland
|$26.3
|7
|Massachusetts
|$21.3
|8
|Connecticut
|$19.3
|9
|Washington
|$19.1
|10
|Pennsylvania
|$16.5
