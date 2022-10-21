Ford has fallen 10% in the past month. Is it time to buy ahead of its earnings report?

Ford (NYSE:F) has dropped along with much of the rest of the auto sector in the past month, leading up to the release of the company's quarterly earnings report next week. Is now the time to buy?

Ford Warns as a Recession Looms

Shares of the Big Auto bellwether have been hit hard in recent weeks, thanks in part to an earnings warning issued in late September. Ford stock has dropped 10% over the past 30 days while the S&P 500 has retreated only 5%. In comparison, rival General Motors (GM) has fallen 14%, while Honda shares (HMC) have slid 11%, Toyota (TM) 5% and Stellantis (STLA) 3%, as of Oct. 20.

Ford is slated to release its Q3 earnings report on Oct. 26.

The automaker's stock had seen declines earlier in the year but began to recover in July. That recovery ended on Sept. 19, however, when Ford issued a surprise profit warning for Q3, which it attributed to escalating costs and a shortage of auto parts. Despite the setback, Ford maintained its full-year operating profit guidance.

Investors punished Ford the next day, pushing shares down 12% to close at $13.09. The stock hasn't traded above $13 since Sept. 22.

Ford shares were rained on again on Oct. 10 when UBS issued a note downgrading the automaker to Sell, citing concerns about the company's ability to weather a recession.

"Ford ranks behind Stellantis and GM in terms of North American EBIT margins and in light of the likely recession, has the highest risk of testing break-even points," wrote UBS analysts in their note. "In a nutshell, Ford has one of the least attractive risk/reward profiles amongst Western OEMs on a 12-month view, which is why we downgrade to Sell."

Is F a Buy?

Most Wall Street analysts are more upbeat. Of the 23 analysts tracked by SA, 10 had a Buy rating, 10 a Hold and three a Sell This equates to an average rating of Hold.

Quantitative measures point to a more bullish outlook. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings system views the stock as a Strong Buy. The automaker scores an A+ for profitability, A- for growth, B+ for revisions, B for valuation and a C+ for momentum.

SA contributing analysts, meanwhile, have a Buy rating on the stock, on average.

In an example of this upbeat disposition, Discount Fountain said in an analysis on Oct. 7 that they were bullish long-term on Ford due to "strong sales growth across key models" and its "respectable" cash position.

"While the stock might come under pressure in the short to medium-term as a result of macroeconomic headwinds, the company's cash position remains strong and the stock appears to trade at an attractive value on an EV/EBITDA basis," Discount Fountain said. "Should we see sales growth rebound heading into 2023, then this could be a significant catalyst for upside."

However, fellow SA contributor The Asian Investor advised a more wait-and-see approach. In an Oct. 9 analysis, the analyst said investors should hold off on buying Ford until the company releases its Q3 earnings report on Oct. 26, citing concern that recent price hikes on vehicles such as the F-150 Lightning pick-up could dampen customer demand.

"With wait times also likely to increase due to an ill-calibrated supply chain, I see growing risks for Ford’s FY 2023 guidance which I believe will under-perform FY 2022 guidance," The Asian Investor added.

Meanwhile, SA contributor Juxtaposed Ideas wrote in an analysis on Oct. 18 that Ford's comparatively cheap price was an "excellent entry point" into the stock, especially given its dividend yield of 5.15%.

"This time of maximum pain has also created the most opportune and contrarian time for bottom-fishing investors, who have been waiting to load up F at these near-bottom levels," Juxtaposed Ideas added.