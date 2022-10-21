Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) +18.7% post-market Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported the Kushner real estate firm is making an unsolicited buyout bid for the New Jersey-based REIT.

Kushner Cos offered $16/share, which would value Veris (VRE) at ~$4.3B, according to the report.

Veris (VRE) primarily owns New Jersey rental apartments "that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large," the company's profile says.