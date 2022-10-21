The Biden administration is said to be weighting if some of billionaire Elon Musk's deal should be subject to national security reviews, including his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and SpaceX's (SPACE) Starlink satellite network.

The administration is said to be concerned about Musk's recent threat to stop supplying the Starlink satellite service to Ukraine and the Tesla (TSLA) CEO's stance on Russia, according to a Bloomberg report.

The U.S. officials are said to be concerned about Musk's plans to buy Twitter (TWTR), which includes a group of foreign investors, according to the report. Discussions are said to be at early stage as the U.S. officials look at legal options.

Officials are said to be looking at potential ways that would allow for a review of the deals, including using the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, Bloomberg said.

The latest Musk news comes after the Washington Post earlier on Thursday reported that Musk told prospective investors in Twitter (TWTR) that he plans to cut the social media giant's employee count by about 75%

Plans for the close of Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by next Friday are moving forward in good faith after months of legal wrangling, according to the report.