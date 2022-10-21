CapStar Financial GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.10, revenue of $28.82M misses by $2.95M

Oct. 21, 2022 12:42 AM ETCapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CapStar Financial press release (NASDAQ:CSTR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $28.82M (-16.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.95M.
  • The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.9M during the quarter as a result of continued strong loan growth and other qualitative factors. 
  • The company’s third quarter effective income tax rate remained flat at 20 percent when compared to the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • The company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.

