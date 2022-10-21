CapStar Financial GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.10, revenue of $28.82M misses by $2.95M
Oct. 21, 2022 12:42 AM ETCapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CapStar Financial press release (NASDAQ:CSTR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $28.82M (-16.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.95M.
- The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.9M during the quarter as a result of continued strong loan growth and other qualitative factors.
- The company’s third quarter effective income tax rate remained flat at 20 percent when compared to the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- The company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.
