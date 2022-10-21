Japan inflation rate stays near 8-year peak, accelerates 3% Y/Y in September
- The annual inflation rate in Japan was at 3.0% in September 2022, unchanged from August's near 8-year high figure, amid high prices of food and raw materials as well as yen weakness.
- The index for core inflation excludes volatile fresh food, but includes fuel costs.
- The headline inflation also came in at 3% in September, above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target and the highest since September 2014.
- Excluding fresh food and energy, core consumer prices increased by 1.8% in September from the same period a year ago.On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3% in September, the same pace as in August.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY
