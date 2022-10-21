Chemung Financial GAAP EPS of $1.37, revenue of $24.03M

Oct. 21, 2022 1:41 AM ETChemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chemung Financial press release (NASDAQ:CHMG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.37.
  • Revenue of $24.03M (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • The allowance for loan losses was $18.6M at September 30, 2022 and $21.0M at December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • The allowance for loan losses was 224.21% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 259.17% at December 31, 2021.
  • The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans was 1.07% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2021.

