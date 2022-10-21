GBank Financial Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.20, revenue of $10.7M

Oct. 21, 2022 1:49 AM ETGBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GBank Financial Holdings press release (OTCQX:GBFH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.20.
  • Revenue of $10.7M (+15.1% Q/Q).
  • Return on average assets was 1.61%, compared to 1.09% for Q2 2022.
  • Return on average equity was 12.73%, compared to 8.59% for Q2 2022.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $6.8M at both September 30 and June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 5% to $547.2M, compared to $519.9M at June 30, 2022.
  • Book value was $6.59 per share, compared to $6.40 per share at June 30, 2022.

