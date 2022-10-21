Richmond Mutual GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $11.69M

Oct. 21, 2022 2:33 AM ETRichmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Richmond Mutual press release (NASDAQ:RMBI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29.
  • Revenue of $11.69M (+5.3% Y/Y).
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $12.6M, or 1.35% of total loans and leases outstanding, at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.4M, or 1.37% of total loans and leases outstanding, at June 30, 2022 and $12.1M, or 1.43% of total loans and leases outstanding, at December 31, 2021.
  • The provision for loan and lease losses totaled $200K in the quarters ended September 30 and June 30, 2022, and totaled $500K in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The Bank's Tier 1 capital to total assets was 11.29%, well in excess of all regulatory requirements at September 30, 2022.

