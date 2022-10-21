Brandywine Realty Trust reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Oct. 21, 2022 2:43 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Brandywine Realty Trust press release (NYSE:BDN): Q3 FFO of $0.36 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $125.57M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.26M.
  • Same store results increased 2.4% on an accrual basis and 2.1% on a cash basis.
  • We had $31.2M of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of September 30, 2022.
  • Outlook: " We are continuing our 2022 earnings per share guidance of $0.13 - $0.17 per diluted share and our 2022 FFO guidance of $1.36 - $1.40 per diluted share vs. consensus of $1.36."
  • Speculative Revenue Target: $34.0 - $36.0 million, as of October 14, 2022, $35.0 million achieved from a leasing plan of 1.8 million square feet, 1.7 million square feet achieved;
  • Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 91-93%;Year-end Core Leased Range: 92-94%; Tenant Retention Rate Range: 58-60%; Rental Rate Growth (accrual): 16-18%; Rental Rate Growth (cash): 8-10%; Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 0-2%; and Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 0-2%.

