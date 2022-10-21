Central Pacific names Arnold Martines CEO
Oct. 21, 2022
- Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) has appointed Arnold Martines to Chief Executive Officer of CPF and Central Pacific Bank as well as to the boards of both entities.
- All appointments are effective January 1, 2023.
- Martin, who is currently President and COO, will become President and CEO of the bank and the holding company. He is succeeding Paul Yonamine, who is retiring to become Chairman Emeritus of the bank and the holding company.
- More recently, Martines played a key role in the implementation of RISE 2020, a multi-faceted renovation and rebranding program that invested $40 million in the bank's branches, ATMs, and digital platforms, as well as the redevelopment of Central Pacific Plaza, the bank's landmark building in downtown Honolulu.
- Catherine Ngo, currently Executive Vice Chair of both the bank and the holding company, will become Chair of both boards.
- In addition to her role as Chair of both the bank and holding company boards, Ngo will continue as President of the CPB Foundation and be active in local community and business activities, particularly those that support women-owned businesses.
