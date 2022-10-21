DTE secures $1.85M contract with Nordural Grundartangi ehf to support new low-carbon products

Oct. 21, 2022 3:44 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • DTE secures a $1.85M contract with Nordural Grundartangi ehf, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Aluminium (NASDAQ:CENX) in Iceland.
  • Per the terms, DTE will provide its revolutionary real-time chemical composition analysis solution for the four skimming stations of the new low-carbon billet casthouse.
  • Nordural will benefit from maximizing throughput, minimizing cycle time in the furnaces, minimizing emissions and energy consumption, and removing bottleneck limitations in the casthouse.
  • Nordural’s new value-added casthouse will have a capacity of 150,000 tonnes of billet production and is expected to start production in the first quarter of 2024.
  • The expansion project will also double Grundartangi’s annual capacity to produce primary foundry alloys from its current 60,000 tonnes of capacity to 120,000 tonnes of capacity.
  • The $120M investment is expected to create approximately 90 jobs during construction and approximately 40 permanently.
  • The new Natur-Al™ billets and foundry products will be produced to meet the growing demand from European customers for low-carbon aluminium products.

