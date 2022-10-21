GSK RSV vaccine for older adults gets Japanese regulator's review
Oct. 21, 2022 4:33 AM ETGSK plc (GSK), AGENBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) accepted to review GSK (NYSE:GSK) application seeking approval of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults.
- The British pharma giant said on Friday that proposed indication in the new drug application (NDA) for the RSV older adult vaccine is for use in adults aged 60 years and above to prevent lower respiratory tract diseases (LRTD) caused by RSV.
- The company added that currently there no RSV vaccines for adults approved anywhere in the world.
- The NDA was backed by data from a late-stage study, dubbed AReSVi-006, results from which were presented earlier this month.
- The trial had evaluated a single dose of GSK's adjuvanted RSVPreF3 OA ((older adult)) vaccine candidate and showed an overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% against RSV-LRTD.
- The GSK AS01 proprietary adjuvant system contains Agenus' (NASDAQ:AGEN) QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant.
- GSK noted that more information on regulatory progress in the U.S. and EU is expected before the end of the year.
