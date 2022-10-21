KKR joins hands with UPL as an investor for a 13.33% stake in Advanta
Oct. 21, 2022 4:49 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) and UPL Limited, a global agriculture solutions provider sign agreements under which KKR will invest $300M for a 13.33% stake in Advanta Enterprises Limited, a subsidiary of UPL.
- Advanta is focused on sustainable agriculture, providing farmers with locally adapted high-performing and quality hybrid seeds, developed through decades of research and advanced technologies in traditional plant breeding seeds.
- KKR will make its investment from its Global Impact strategy, which invests in businesses delivering solutions to address critical global challenges, and contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
- Pursuant to the closure, Advanta will operate as a standalone platform and aim to become a global sustainability leader in seeds.
- KKR looks to collaborate closely with Advanta to further expand its business regionally and globally by leveraging KKR’s deep expertise and experience in strategic carve-outs, the agricultural sector and environmental, social, and governance best practices.
- As of December 31, 2021, KKR has committed over $25B in equity globally to climate and environmental sustainability investments.
