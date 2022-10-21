Toyota Motor expects to miss its annual production target of 9.7M due to chip shortage
Oct. 21, 2022 5:37 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- After cutting the October's average monthly production to 750K vehicles from 800K vehicles (originally cut down from 900K) due to semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) expects to miss its annual production target of 9.7M vehicles for the financial year through March 2023.
- Revised target will be disclosed soon.
- The automaker will suspend 11 production lines at eight domestic factories next month, affecting the output of a wide variety of vehicles including the Corolla, RAV4 and Yaris.
- The automaker slashed its global production target for last financial year three times, from 9.3M in May 2021 to 8.5M this February.
- It ended up producing about 8.6M vehicles in the last financial year, which ended on March 31.
