Toyota Motor expects to miss its annual production target of 9.7M due to chip shortage

Oct. 21, 2022 5:37 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • After cutting the October's average monthly production to 750K vehicles from 800K vehicles (originally cut down from 900K) due to semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) expects to miss its annual production target of 9.7M vehicles for the financial year through March 2023.
  • Revised target will be disclosed soon.
  • The automaker will suspend 11 production lines at eight domestic factories next month, affecting the output of a wide variety of vehicles including the Corolla, RAV4 and Yaris.
  • The automaker slashed its global production target for last financial year three times, from 9.3M in May 2021 to 8.5M this February.
  • It ended up producing about 8.6M vehicles in the last financial year, which ended on March 31.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.