Dassault, Verkor sign MoU for low-carbon battery development
Oct. 21, 2022 5:56 AM ETDassault Systèmes SE (DASTY), DASTFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) has entered into memorandum of understanding with European EV and stationary batteries specialist Verkor to advance development and manufacturing of next-generation low-carbon battery.
- Under the MoU, the companies will establish best practices for virtual, end-to-end development of products and manufacturing processes.
- Verkor will use Dassault's 3DEXPERIENCE platform to build the virtual twins of its batteries and the manufacturing process, including the gigafactory operations. The company can benefit from long-term support from Dassault's (OTCPK:DASTY) technical teams while developing its expertise on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to drive unprecedented levels of virtualization when it builds its first gigafactory in Dunkirk, France.
- Once built, Verkor's first gigafactory will produce low-carbon battery cells designed to support Europe's net-zero goals.
