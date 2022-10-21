Veris Residential surges after it confirms $16/share buyout bid from Kushner

Oct. 21, 2022 6:16 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Jersey City Skyline with Goldman Sachs Tower Reflected in Water of Hudson River, New York, USA.

OlegAlbinsky/E+ via Getty Images

  • Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) shares surged 18% premarket on Friday after the real estate investment trust confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposals from Kushner Companies to externally manage the company or to acquire the company for $16/share.
  • The offer is now subject to VRE board review and will respond to these proposals in due course.
  • On Thursday, Veris Residential (VRE) shares rose after-hours after The Wall Street Journal reported the Kushner real estate firm extended an unsolicited buyout bid for the New Jersey-based REIT. The transaction could value Veris (VRE) at ~$4.3B, according to the report.

