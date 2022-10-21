Huize, Guolian Life team up for new insurance product covering certain cancerous tumors
Oct. 21, 2022 6:19 AM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China-based Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is collaborating with Guolian Life Insurance to launch 'Darwin Critical Care No. 7'.
- It is the latest critical illness insurance product in the Darwin Critical Care series, which offers additional benefits for severe/mild malignant tumors and carcinoma in situ, and ICU hospitalization benefits covering major diseases outside the list of severe, moderate and mild illnesses, the company said in a press release on Friday.
- Huize added that 'Darwin Critical Care No.7' policyholders will also be able to take advantage of the company's proprietary 'Xiao Ma Claim' services.
- "The launch of ‘Darwin Critical Care No. 7’ again demonstrates our competitive edge in working with our insurer partners to co-develop cost-effective customized critical illness insurance products that meet the increasing demand for coverage of malignant tumors and carcinoma in situ as well as ICU hospitalization," said Huize Chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma.
