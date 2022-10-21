Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures fall on social media slump

Stock index futures point to a lower open Friday, with social media stocks struggling and longer rates still on the rise.

But the major averages are still on track for a winning week, all up more than 2%.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -1%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.7% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% are lower.

"I remain bearish on riskier assets for now, though will reassess this view if/when the S&P manages to break north of the 3,800 mark," Caxton's Michael Brown said.

The Communications Services sector is under pressure with Meta and Alphabet lower following a big revenue disappointment from Snap. Twitter is down 10% following a report there could be a government security review of the buyout.

Longer-term rates are still rising. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 5 basis point to 4.28%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is flat at 4.61%. The dollar index (DXY) is higher with large gains against the pound.

The 10-year hit levels not seen since the Financial Crisis and ING says that there little in the way of it moving to 4.5%.

"Yesterday’s US jobless claims decline kept bond yields elevated," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "US Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s poor communication does not help - markets are not sure whether the Fed wants to squeeze workers or profits to reduce inflation (the latter would be more appropriate), creating unnecessary sensitivity to data releases."

There is little on the economic calendar and FOMC members enter the blackout period tomorrow.

Among other active issues, SVB Financial is plunging on poor net interest income growth outlook.