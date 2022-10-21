So-Young rises as CEO Xing Jin withdraws going private proposal
Oct. 21, 2022 6:28 AM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) shares rose ~7% Friday morning after its chairman and CEO Xing Jin withdrew the non-binding proposal to take the company private.
- The special committee of So-Young's (SY) board of directors received a letter from Jin regarding his decision to not proceed with the proposal. The board has approved to dissolve the special committee of the board.
- In Nov 2021, Jin made a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding SY shares for $5.30 per American Depositary Share, or $6.89 per Class A ordinary share, in cash. The board formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the proposal letter.
- So-Young (SY) operates an online platform in China providing medical aesthetic information.
Comments