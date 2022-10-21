Aurinia announces resignations of medical chief and senior research executive

Oct. 21, 2022

  • Canadian biotech Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) lost ~4% pre-market Friday after the company announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Neil Solomons, and Executive Vice President, Research, Robert Huizinga, will resign from their positions effective Oct. 31.
  • The disclosure made via a regulatory filing includes the terms of the resignations, as agreed between the parties on Oct. 17.
  • Aurinia (AUPH) shares surged ahead of the announcement on Thursday, exactly a year after Bloomberg reported that pharma giant Bristol Myers (BMY) approached to make a buyout offer for the company.
  • Aurinia (AUPH), the developer of lupus nephritis therapy, Lupkynis, has lost more than 60% of its value over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

