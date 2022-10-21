Micron obtains license to memory chip patents held by Wi-LAN subsidiaries
Oct. 21, 2022 6:41 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU), QTRHF, QTRH:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has signed a license and settlement agreement with subsidiaries of Wi-LAN, a Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) company.
- Under the deal, the semiconductor maker obtained a license to patents owned by Wi-LAN wholly-owned subsidiaries, Innovative Memory Solutions, North Star Innovations and Cetus Technologies. The patents mainly relate to semiconductor memory technologies.
- The agreement also includes the settlement and dismissal of all pending patent litigation with Micron (MU) in the U.S. and China.
- The license fees payable by Micron and all other terms of the license agreement have been kept confidential.
- MU shares are down 1.28% premarket
