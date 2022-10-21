Autoliv Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 misses by $0.02, revenue of $2.3B misses by $60M
Oct. 21, 2022 6:47 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Autoliv press release (NYSE:ALV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.3B (+24.3% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- "We expect continued sequential margin improvement in the fourth quarter, due to positive seasonal effects, price increases, cost and headcount activities and somewhat lower volatility in customer call-offs. The gradual improvement in our performance throughout the year underlines our confidence in reaching our medium-term targets. In addition, we expect that our balance sheet and positive cash flow trend will allow for increasing shareholder returns," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO.
- Shares +4.65% PM
